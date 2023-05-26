Major update V0.5.0

Helmet and body armor system added. All armor is divided into three classes. The higher class, the greater the strength of the object and it takes a more powerful weapon to penetrate it. The armor class, as well as the penetrating ability of the weapon, is indicated in the inventory in the item description section in the form of shield icons. Mind this when you storm armored opponents. Pistol with penetration 1, almost does no damage to a character with grade 3 armor.