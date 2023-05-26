Major update V0.5.0

Hello, friends, we are glad to present you a big game update:
Helmet and body armor system added. All armor is divided into three classes. The higher class, the greater the strength of the object and it takes a more powerful weapon to penetrate it. The armor class, as well as the penetrating ability of the weapon, is indicated in the inventory in the item description section in the form of shield icons. Mind this when you storm armored opponents. Pistol with penetration 1, almost does no damage to a character with grade 3 armor.
Upgrade a point in the form of strengthening defense soldiers has now worked in full force. The higher your defense fighters have, the better their equipment and morale, and the more difficult it will be for your opponents.
In the single player game, the difficulty settings have added the ability to adjust the number and difficulty of police patrols. You can turn off the police completely if you see fit.
Modified GUI minimap, fixed bugs, improved functionality.
Some GUI elements have been modified.
Fixed ladders.
Added Steam Cloud Save for Single Player.
Added a new class of enemies - Military. They are initially armed with the best weapons, and have a helmet and body armor, which makes them very harsh opponents.
Two new base points have been added - Military Base and Warehouses. The military base is one of the most profitable points, but remember that it is guarded by the military, so it is a certain death to go there with a pistol. New supply chains have been added. The military base can now consume gasoline, which produces gasstation, and warehouses use wooden boxes that the sawmill produces.
A new game mode has been added - "Hunter Mode." In this mode, we give you full access to weapons and equipment. The number of enemies is also increased. If you want to distract youself from the bustle of life, just shoot and prove that it is you who are the coolest here - then welcome to the "Hunter Mode."
Destructible boxes have been added. An axe icon lights up above this type of boxes. Break the box and get the award you deserve.
- Two types of modernization have been added to the basepoint upgrade:
- Upgrade of investment value increases the limit on the storage of received profits. Each point has a limited profit limit. When this limit is reached, the profit is reduced by 1000 times until the owner of the point arrives at it and takes the profit from the store with the "Take a profit" button. To have the maximum profit, you need to either travel to points more often or raise storage limits through pumping the "Investment Value" of the object.
- Upgrade "Transport" makes it possible to have a ready-made car at this point. The higher the level of "Transport," the better and more equipped car appears at your point.
The number of upgrade levels of the point is increased to 15. Each level of development of the point multiplies the profit from it, so investing in pumping the point is a calculation of the profit from it in the future. Level 15 assumes that all point upgrades are pumped to the maximum.
New weapon of AS "VAL" has been added.
- Improved the quality of textures on the weapon.
Fixed a number of bugs on the map that you wrote about in Discord!
This is not complete list of changes. There's a lot left behind the scenes. The game is actively developing, including thanks to your feedback and support!
Thank you for being with us and good luck with the game!
Regards,
Street's Game.
