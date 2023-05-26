Warlordocracy Early Access v5.5

Complete list of changes:

-Thrown items now deal bonus damage based on Physique skill.

-Time now advances every 4 seconds instead of 3 (day/night cycle now longer).

-Transition scripts now pass the time, and inform the player of how many hours the trip takes.

-Added new script command: "timePass" to have given amount of hours pass (1 game hour = 100 real seconds).

-Weather change is now done in "climate" scripts, which are broken down into different climates.

-Changing the weather no longer calls the map script automatically (prevents infinite loop).

-Fixed bug where no inventory room message would appear multiple times after quantity input.

-Fixed script bugs with butterflies reappearing in the morning.