Final Upgrade update for 26 May 2023

1.0.1.40

Share · View all patches · Build 11322855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Expanded the camera movement area during the installation of modules.
Added the ability to copy a force hatch using the C button.

Changed files in this update

