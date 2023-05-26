 Skip to content

InterNULL update for 26 May 2023

Better Boundaries Update

Build 11322837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Boundaries will lock on anchors

-Any boundaries not connected to anchors will disappear

-Other minor changes/fixed

