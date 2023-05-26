QoL Changes & More Music

Hey all! Nothing major this week, just some QoL changes and balance tweaks. A few of these were patched out already a few days ago, but here is a summary of the changes since v1.610.
Enjoy!
--- MAJOR GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---
Tier 2 guns now cost $15000 instead of $10000.
Tier 3 guns now cost $30000 instead of $25000.
Removed the blue cop circle mechanic. You can now only lose your wanted level by paying off a vendor.
--- MINOR GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---
Mission civs continue to offer the same mission to other players after you take the mission. So allies can grab the same one.
As a zombie, survivors will show a full heart next to their health bar to indicate you will rez from killing them.
The minimap zoom shows 250m instead of 150m around you.
Removed the police grenade kills mission.
Cop waves spawn differently now. The time between waves has been reduced, but a new wave will only trigger upon killing a cop.
Cops deal 100% instead of 70% damage, but have 40 instead of 50hp.
BR rounds 1 and 2 now give different rewards based on squad size: $5000 or 20hp for solos, $4000 or 15hp for duos, $3000 or 10hp for squads (and survival).
Players who join a game mid-way now come in with higher cash and XP than before (closer to the actual average).
Upgrade costs start at $6000 instead of $5000.
Vendors no longer sell Warp Fields in Conquest or CTF modes.
Reduce vehicle hitpoints by about 20%.
--- GENERAL CHANGES ---
Music now plays all the time in BR modes, not just during overtime.
Made daily challenges easier to complete.
Streamlined the tutorial, removing unnecessary text.
At the end of the round, the game now shows your rank, kills and deaths.
--- WEAPON CHANGES ---
Shotguns now have more range, but more spread.
Rifles have less spread, but more recoil (when holding the trigger).
LMGS have more spread but 10% more damage.
Flare Gun now costs $5000 instead of $3000.
Blast Cannon can no longer be targeted at your feet, instead the bullets fly like a normal gun.
--- SKILL CHANGES ---
Smoke Bomb is once again cast on your person, not cursor. It has increased radius by 5m for all levels.
Venom damage increased to 20/35/50/70hp.
Spike Trap damage buffed by 10hp at all levels.
Assassinate cooldowns is now 5s instead of 10s.
--- PERK CHANGES ---
Black market saves you $7000 instead of $5000.
Buffed Skill Scan range from 150 to 300m.
Buffed blast shield nade protection from -40% to -50%.
Final Focus bullet speed and rof is now +25% instead of +20%.
SWAT Vest now gives -75% damage from civs/cops instead of -50%.
Flying Dagger now does 70hp instead of 60hp.
