QoL Changes & More Music

Hey all! Nothing major this week, just some QoL changes and balance tweaks. A few of these were patched out already a few days ago, but here is a summary of the changes since v1.610.

Enjoy!

--- MAJOR GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

Removed the blue cop circle mechanic. You can now only lose your wanted level by paying off a vendor.

Tier 3 guns now cost $30000 instead of $25000.

Tier 2 guns now cost $15000 instead of $10000.

--- MINOR GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

Mission civs continue to offer the same mission to other players after you take the mission. So allies can grab the same one.

As a zombie, survivors will show a full heart next to their health bar to indicate you will rez from killing them.

The minimap zoom shows 250m instead of 150m around you.

Removed the police grenade kills mission.

Cop waves spawn differently now. The time between waves has been reduced, but a new wave will only trigger upon killing a cop.

Cops deal 100% instead of 70% damage, but have 40 instead of 50hp.

BR rounds 1 and 2 now give different rewards based on squad size: $5000 or 20hp for solos, $4000 or 15hp for duos, $3000 or 10hp for squads (and survival).

Players who join a game mid-way now come in with higher cash and XP than before (closer to the actual average).

Upgrade costs start at $6000 instead of $5000.

Vendors no longer sell Warp Fields in Conquest or CTF modes.