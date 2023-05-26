 Skip to content

Gene Shift Auto update for 26 May 2023

QoL Changes & More Music

Hey all! Nothing major this week, just some QoL changes and balance tweaks. A few of these were patched out already a few days ago, but here is a summary of the changes since v1.610.

Enjoy!

--- MAJOR GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

  • Tier 2 guns now cost $15000 instead of $10000.

  • Tier 3 guns now cost $30000 instead of $25000.

  • Removed the blue cop circle mechanic. You can now only lose your wanted level by paying off a vendor.

--- MINOR GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

  • Mission civs continue to offer the same mission to other players after you take the mission. So allies can grab the same one.

  • As a zombie, survivors will show a full heart next to their health bar to indicate you will rez from killing them.

  • The minimap zoom shows 250m instead of 150m around you.

  • Removed the police grenade kills mission.

  • Cop waves spawn differently now. The time between waves has been reduced, but a new wave will only trigger upon killing a cop.

  • Cops deal 100% instead of 70% damage, but have 40 instead of 50hp.

  • BR rounds 1 and 2 now give different rewards based on squad size: $5000 or 20hp for solos, $4000 or 15hp for duos, $3000 or 10hp for squads (and survival).

  • Players who join a game mid-way now come in with higher cash and XP than before (closer to the actual average).

  • Upgrade costs start at $6000 instead of $5000.

  • Vendors no longer sell Warp Fields in Conquest or CTF modes.

  • Reduce vehicle hitpoints by about 20%.

--- GENERAL CHANGES ---

  • Music now plays all the time in BR modes, not just during overtime.

  • Made daily challenges easier to complete.

  • Streamlined the tutorial, removing unnecessary text.

  • At the end of the round, the game now shows your rank, kills and deaths.

--- WEAPON CHANGES ---

  • Shotguns now have more range, but more spread.

  • Rifles have less spread, but more recoil (when holding the trigger).

  • LMGS have more spread but 10% more damage.

  • Flare Gun now costs $5000 instead of $3000.

  • Blast Cannon can no longer be targeted at your feet, instead the bullets fly like a normal gun.

--- SKILL CHANGES ---

  • Smoke Bomb is once again cast on your person, not cursor. It has increased radius by 5m for all levels.

  • Venom damage increased to 20/35/50/70hp.

  • Spike Trap damage buffed by 10hp at all levels.

  • Assassinate cooldowns is now 5s instead of 10s.

--- PERK CHANGES ---

  • Black market saves you $7000 instead of $5000.

  • Buffed Skill Scan range from 150 to 300m.

  • Buffed blast shield nade protection from -40% to -50%.

  • Final Focus bullet speed and rof is now +25% instead of +20%.

  • SWAT Vest now gives -75% damage from civs/cops instead of -50%.

  • Flying Dagger now does 70hp instead of 60hp.

