[Announcement] May Event

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- May Event
(1) Login Event
- May 27th (Sat) (UTC+0): Premium GC Club 1 day x1, Hero Dungeon Ticket x7, Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x2
- May 28th (Sun) (UTC+0): Premium GC Club 1 day x1, Hero Dungeon Ticket x7, Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x2
- May 29th (Mon) (UTC+0): Premium GC Club 1 day x1, Hero Dungeon Ticket x7, Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x2
(2) Buff Event
- May 27th (Sat) - May 29th (Mon) (UTC+0)
- EXP +50% Gain in dungeons
- GP +50% from all Modes
- Item Drop Rate +30% in dungeons
- Growth Improvement Celebration Level Up Event in Progress (May 24th After Maintenance - June 14th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
Players may acquire GP Random Prop Reset Form, Advanced Reinforcement Protection Scroll, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various items.
Players can progress through Level Growth Missions to receive reward for a selected character per account based on level growth. Please note that when you select the character for mission progress, you cannot change your selection later. Please select carefully. Players can acquire rewards based on level growth. Players will receive Hunger for Thirst, all Job Missions of the selected character, Iron Dragon Outfit Box, Archimedia Gate Box, Princeon Coordi Full Set (21 Days) Select Box, and other various rewards.
Players who clear Event Daily/Weekly missions will receive Gift for the Growing Warrior, 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Advanced Reinforcement Protection Scroll, and other various rewards.
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
