[Announcement] May Event

Players can progress through Level Growth Missions to receive reward for a selected character per account based on level growth. Please note that when you select the character for mission progress, you cannot change your selection later. Please select carefully. Players can acquire rewards based on level growth. Players will receive Hunger for Thirst, all Job Missions of the selected character, Iron Dragon Outfit Box, Archimedia Gate Box, Princeon Coordi Full Set (21 Days) Select Box, and other various rewards.