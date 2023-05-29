Heavenly Badonkers Angel Bitches is now released on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2409130/Heavenly_Badonkers_Angel_Bitches/
Humans feel mind-boggling pleasure when they have sex with angels.
However, they become exhausted and immobilized for 2-3 days afterward.
Angel Bitches punish those who commit sins.
Me,too must join the Angel Bitches in punishing the townspeople by raping the shit out of them!!
◆Battle
Control 4 characters from your party and use their skills to win the battle!
You can challenge a secret boss after clearing the game too!
◆Choose your own playstyle
You can proceed the main story quickly by just follow the "heart" mark!
Or if you want to take your time and collect all the sub-events, just follow
the "!" mark!
You will be able to see the various stories of the characters,
which will help you get emotionally involved and enjoy the H scenes even more!
◆Others
Convenience function such as 『Auto Mode』, 『Recollection Mode』,
『Skip Function』,『Scene Unlock Room』, and 『Auto Battle』 are included!
◆High Quality H scene
Various H scene has full voice and animation included so don't miss out!
