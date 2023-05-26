Hello, chicken friends!
We're bringing you cool news from the chicken coop: we've fixed the It happened achievement in the latest update 1.1.3! Now it will work as it should. Time to go wild!
Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown update for 26 May 2023
Achievement fix!
