Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown update for 26 May 2023

Achievement fix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, chicken friends!
We're bringing you cool news from the chicken coop: we've fixed the It happened achievement in the latest update 1.1.3! Now it will work as it should. Time to go wild!

