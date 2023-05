Share · View all patches · Build 11322614 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 06:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Game has been remade.

Due to the removal of the game's background story, the game's name has been renamed.

Game pacing and player control have been improved.

Redesigned artwork for the teammate Valkyrie.

To be replaced with:

Upcoming game update plans:

Continuing to transfer characters from the previous version.