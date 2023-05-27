The Hardcore Update

Added a new HARDCORE hack which is available once you have mastered a level.

-Score gain is increased by 10%.

-Enemies learn faster.

-Healing is significantly slower.

-If you are hit while healing, you will stop healing.

-Automatic ammo regen is disabled.

-To regenerate ammo with a weapon, hit an enemy with your other weapon.

-Hitting enemies with a melee attack regenerates 25% ammo.

-Trying to shoot without sufficient ammo damages you.

-Some enemies will have censorship applied to the explicit parts of their body. This does nothing except protect their privacy.

Additional Patch Notes:

-Added a 3D Graphics option in the options menu. This enables Anaglyphic 3D. I don't know how well the 3D effect works because I don't have any glasses for it, but it looks pretty sick.

-Removed Session 17, since nobody found it and clearly that means y'all don't want it enough.

-Added a failsafe to the boss to reset them if they throw a fit and stop moving.

-Fixed some frame stutters in the ending cinematic.

-Fixed hitmarker effects not applying for a variety of weapons.