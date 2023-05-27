 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 27 May 2023

0.2.8.190

  • Fixed tutorial displays WASD when leaving van using a controller
  • Fixed unable to scroll Codex with controller
  • Fixed issue exiting Tape Five with controller
  • Fixed settings don't save when you close panel
  • Fixed mic device resetting
  • Fixed master volume resetting
  • Fixed main menu buttons occasionally misaligning

