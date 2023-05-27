- Fixed tutorial displays WASD when leaving van using a controller
- Fixed unable to scroll Codex with controller
- Fixed issue exiting Tape Five with controller
- Fixed settings don't save when you close panel
- Fixed mic device resetting
- Fixed master volume resetting
- Fixed main menu buttons occasionally misaligning
The Classrooms update for 27 May 2023
0.2.8.190
Patchnotes via Steam Community
