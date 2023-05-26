Hotfix v1.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 11322458 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for coming to read our release note!

Have you enjoyed playing a new character "Kunoichi"? We're sorry for the issue that you couldn't inspect the content of card packs in the card pack selection screen.

This update has addressed the issue and the bug related to Kunoichi's achievement!

Bugfixes

★ Fixed that you couldn't inspect the content of card packs in the card pack selection screen.

★ Fixed that the text of Kunoichi's in-game achievement wasn't displayed.

Over!