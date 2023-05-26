 Skip to content

Overdungeon update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix v1.2.11

Hotfix v1.2.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for coming to read our release note!

Have you enjoyed playing a new character "Kunoichi"? We're sorry for the issue that you couldn't inspect the content of card packs in the card pack selection screen.
This update has addressed the issue and the bug related to Kunoichi's achievement!

Bugfixes

★ Fixed that you couldn't inspect the content of card packs in the card pack selection screen.
★ Fixed that the text of Kunoichi's in-game achievement wasn't displayed.

Over!

