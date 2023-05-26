Update 2.1.0 - Save Data Improvements

Another update so soon? Yep. Insert sex joke about a "refractory period" here. Consider this the "save data" update, but also the "apology" update, as you'll see.

CHANGELOG

Major Changes:

Moved Save Data location. Note that players who've played the game before this version will see a popup when starting the game, informing them that their data has been moved. The old location was in a "Save Data" folder in the game's directory, which could cause access issues for certain machines and prevents muliple user profiles for the same PC, so it's been moved to %Appdata%/PJSim/Steven the Sperm.

Steam Cloud support has been added! Implementing it was actually pretty easy... better late than never. Just goes to show you, always actually try to do things before deciding they're too hard.

Minor Changes:

Aspect ratio is now kept in fullscreen mode. I have no idea why I didn't fix this earlier, seeing as how the main monitor I use here at college is 16:10, and I'd always noticed how it looks bad all stretched out in fullscreen lol... but hey, it's fixed now!

Changed the name of the "Windowed Resolution" option to "Window Size". The game's resolution is 720p and the options only change the way it displays, not the actual internal resolution, so this rename makes that a little more clear.

So yea... the story behind this update is a bit funny actually - I was playing around with Linux and trying to run STS on the Proton compatibility layer, and everything worked... EXCEPT for the dang save data. I was so frustrated, and it wasn't until I started thinking about how I was gonna handle data in an upcoming project of mine that I realized most game developers keep their save data out of the game's executable folder for a reason - because there's a chance the game is installed in a read-only location, or at least one the game won't have permission to write to. Oops. So I crafted this lil' update together to fix the data, as well as some other little things I noticed.

Anyways, here's to yet another leap that makes STS even better! It's always super satisfying to make updates like this. Hope you get the same satisfaction playing the game!