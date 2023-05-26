 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 26 May 2023

V1.0.9

Build 11322421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add the training function to transfer equipment attributes.

  2. Increase the amount of training stones consumed during equipment training.

  3. Give 10 training stones as a gift.

