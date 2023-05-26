We've been working on the mobile build and wanted to port some of the changes back to PC. We've added pseudo missions, made movement less floaty, adjusted some of the performance optimizations, changed how grass looks, adjusted some textures here and there, updated some of the pachinko game mechanics, and other things.
Good Bear update for 26 May 2023
Missions, bug fixes, and other things
Patchnotes via Steam Community
