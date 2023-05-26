 Skip to content

Good Bear update for 26 May 2023

Missions, bug fixes, and other things

Share · View all patches · Build 11322419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been working on the mobile build and wanted to port some of the changes back to PC. We've added pseudo missions, made movement less floaty, adjusted some of the performance optimizations, changed how grass looks, adjusted some textures here and there, updated some of the pachinko game mechanics, and other things.

