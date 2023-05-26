Update 15.16

I have performed a significant review of the balance of the main weapons. The goal is to ensure that all weapons are competitive and viable. For this reason, I have modified the damage, significantly increasing those that were insufficient.

Feedback from our players is vital to find the perfect balance. I invite you to share your opinions with me. Have you noticed the improvements? Do you think the game is now more balanced?

I appreciate your support and comments. Thank you!