AC1 Finale Update!

AC1 has been added to the story, concluding the story! This comes with a new map, 3 unlockable cars (one more in tower, one as a key collectable in the new map, and one for completing AC1), as well as a couple adjustments to exhibition, the first 3 bosses have been added to exhibition if you have beaten those bosses in said areas.

While this is the end of the story of Junkyard Fury 2, this doesn't necessarily mean that this will be the last update. I will eventually come back to this title every once and a while to add a few more pieces of content, so I do intend to continue updating here and there while working on my other title.

This has been quite a journey, and glad a lot of you enjoyed this title along with the series! Thank you for all the support!