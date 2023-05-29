 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior update for 29 May 2023

New Mech Announcement! Introducing the Brook Collaboration Mech!

Share · View all patches · Build 11322223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Brook has been committed to developing gaming-related hardware products for a long time, with a particular focus on fighting games. They have sponsored numerous events and have been a great partner to Digital Crafter. That's why we are excited to announce the launch of the Brook Mech, designed with the chameleon as its emblem to symbolize Brook's dedication.

We hope this opportunity allows everyone to get to know Brook and continue supporting our game, Fight of Steel!

Brook Official Website:
https://www.brookaccessory.com/index.php

Fight of Steel Platform Links:
https://digitalcrafterteam.wixsite.com/fight-of-steel

#Brook #NewRelease #FightofSteel

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1631351 Depot 1631351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link