New Mech Announcement! Introducing the Brook Collaboration Mech!

Brook has been committed to developing gaming-related hardware products for a long time, with a particular focus on fighting games. They have sponsored numerous events and have been a great partner to Digital Crafter. That's why we are excited to announce the launch of the Brook Mech, designed with the chameleon as its emblem to symbolize Brook's dedication.

We hope this opportunity allows everyone to get to know Brook and continue supporting our game, Fight of Steel!

