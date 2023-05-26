Beta update 1.5.04b

Features
- Added a new light item [spoiler]Selective Stone![/spoiler]
[spoiler]This will allow you to select an item set type at the start of a run, and only items in that set (and multiclass items) will spawn.[/spoiler]
Bug Fixes
- Soul Stitch will set the players Total Max Health instead of base Max Health
- Fixed Iron Grinder
- Fixed the Expensive Look achievement
Other
- Cursed Bounty is now Multiclass
- Not Touching You achievement has been adjusted to be unlocked when the player kills a monsters without clicking on it
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch