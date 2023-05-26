 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 26 May 2023

Beta update 1.5.04b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features

  • Added a new light item [spoiler]Selective Stone![/spoiler]
    [spoiler]This will allow you to select an item set type at the start of a run, and only items in that set (and multiclass items) will spawn.[/spoiler]

Bug Fixes

  • Soul Stitch will set the players Total Max Health instead of base Max Health
  • Fixed Iron Grinder
  • Fixed the Expensive Look achievement

Other

  • Cursed Bounty is now Multiclass
  • Not Touching You achievement has been adjusted to be unlocked when the player kills a monsters without clicking on it
To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

