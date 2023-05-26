 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Carth Alpha 1.94e3

Share · View all patches · Build 11321986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Added Drop able and Collectable Belts
~Added Drop able and Collectable Boots
~Added Drop able and Collectable Gloves
~Added Drop able and Collectable Necklaces
~Added Drop able and Collectable Rings
~Added Drop able and Collectable Magical Weapons
~Added Drop able and Collectable clothing Sets
~Synced across network all new collectable and drop able items
~Small balancing of armour stats
~Back end networking fixes
~Small UI fixes
~Clothing bug fixes
~Added new camera setup
~Fixed issues with old camera
~Combat stance and normal stance have same camera settings
~Lowered amount players can zoom in and out camera
~Remove basic footstep system (was causing errors and lag)
~Added more items to purchase from merchants

