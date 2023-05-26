Carth Alpha 1.94e3
~Added Drop able and Collectable Belts
~Added Drop able and Collectable Boots
~Added Drop able and Collectable Gloves
~Added Drop able and Collectable Necklaces
~Added Drop able and Collectable Rings
~Added Drop able and Collectable Magical Weapons
~Added Drop able and Collectable clothing Sets
~Synced across network all new collectable and drop able items
~Small balancing of armour stats
~Back end networking fixes
~Small UI fixes
~Clothing bug fixes
~Added new camera setup
~Fixed issues with old camera
~Combat stance and normal stance have same camera settings
~Lowered amount players can zoom in and out camera
~Remove basic footstep system (was causing errors and lag)
~Added more items to purchase from merchants
Carth Playtest update for 26 May 2023
Carth Alpha 1.94e3
Carth Alpha 1.94e3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update