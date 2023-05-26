Carth Alpha 1.94e3

~Added Drop able and Collectable Belts

~Added Drop able and Collectable Boots

~Added Drop able and Collectable Gloves

~Added Drop able and Collectable Necklaces

~Added Drop able and Collectable Rings

~Added Drop able and Collectable Magical Weapons

~Added Drop able and Collectable clothing Sets

~Synced across network all new collectable and drop able items

~Small balancing of armour stats

~Back end networking fixes

~Small UI fixes

~Clothing bug fixes

~Added new camera setup

~Fixed issues with old camera

~Combat stance and normal stance have same camera settings

~Lowered amount players can zoom in and out camera

~Remove basic footstep system (was causing errors and lag)

~Added more items to purchase from merchants