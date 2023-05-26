New Area: Green Hill Zone

Green Hill Zone

The verdant Green Hills surrounding Helices are finally packed full of towering corporate fortresses, biotech cartels, and toxic sludge that amplifies damage.



Another quarter of the world is filled in with the addition of this swampy cityscape full of 40+ servers for levels 30-40. The new Proxy security type forces you to platform the giant castles to hold unlock points in order to finish the hack. The corrosive sludge being dumped by the warring biotech cartels causes both you and enemies to take bonus damage while standing in it.... use it to your advantage!



Fast Travel



We added the much-requested Fast Travel system to the Arcade. You can use the ring of launchers to fly through the air back to locations you've already visited like the volcano, megacorp skyscrapers like Quarkus and Oshiro, and distant locations like the Phish Market or the Scar. You'll have to visit those places again after this patch in order to unlock each launcher. We also added the missing respawn points to Oshiro so you can get back to the fight quicker after dying.

Specialty Shops



Four new specialty shops like Ol' Glitchy's Bait Shop and the Data Broker in the Phish Market, the Black Market in the Scar, and PiuPew in the volcano make it easier to find specific item types like minions and mods. A fifth new shop in the volcanyon makes it easier for new players to empty their inventory before heading to the volcano.

We Hear Your Feedback

We also fixed some major bugs like the broken Virtual Virtual Reality perk tryout room, the Oshiro boss fight, and enemies no longer getting stuck in walls (but please tell us if they still get stuck). Along with some level progression balancing after the volcano, we hope this makes it easier to level up and get through Act 2 of the story. And get ready for another megacorp tower to drop in June because Sol Fusion is coming online soon....

New Server Security: Proxy Servers, which lockout and create capture points to unlock the hack

New Perk: Rootkit: Turret minions now have a permanent healing zone around them

Added fast travel launchers to the Arcade to catapult you back to the volcano, Oshiro, and other landmarks!

Added 4 new specialty shops around the world so you can clear your inventory and find specific items like minions and mods! Improved shop visuals to make them easier to spot too.

Fixed enemies getting stuck in walls!!! (but please tell us if they still get stuck)

Added respawn points in the Oshiro towers so you can get back in action faster.

Fixed the Oshiro Orbital boss fight server and added its reward loot.

Fixed the flying aimbots in Oshiro so they don't fly away.

More level balancing to even out the gameplay progression after the volcano.

Fixed multiplayer bugs when someone leaves your game.

Increased the Ouro max capacity so you can get more rerolls.

Fixed the teleport destination for the Virtual Virtual Reality perk tryout room.

Plus way more bugfixes and quality improvements in the full patch notes.

If you're excited about the upcoming megacorp finales, please leave a Steam review as we near the finish line!

-superdupergc & Nonadecimal

