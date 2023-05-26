[Update] Ver. 1.2.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11321944 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Ver. 1.2.3.7, which fixes issues identified in the recently released Ver. 1.2.3, is now available.

The contents are the following bug fixes:

- Fixed a bug that caused map editing content to be incorrectly reflected after the Camera Tool was canceled.

As a result, the following issue, which was reported fixed in 1.2.3, will not be fixed. It will be treated as a known bug. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

- Fixed a bug that caused camera operations and rendering settings changes made in the Camera Tool dialog, which is displayed by clicking the camera button at the top of the Layout Preview, to be reflected in the actual camera data.



Fixed a bug that caused incorrect determination of the distance to a wall when making an event walk with the scale specified as something other than 1.

Fixed a bug that prevented some of the rendering settings (Skybox, LUT) from being applied to the battle background map.

Fixed a bug that Enemy was not appearing in the Insert Special Coordinates Specification Tag dialog on the Battle Status screen.

The "Rate" function of Change in Abilities by Skills/States, released in Ver. 1.2.3, is currently effective only during battles.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".