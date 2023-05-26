Weekly Update #2

Change:
- Introduced new mechanics: "Train". When you train a unit, that unit gains 2 ATK permanently and you lose 3 Morale
- Introduced new mechanics: "Spell Damage". Spell Damage has a range and deals random amount of damage within the range.
- Fixed the bug that Knight-Captain's effect cannot trigger
- Fixed the bug that Steadfast Guardsman's effect cannot trigger
- Fixed the bug that Battlefield Supervisor's effect cannot trigger as altar effect
- Optimized translation for English
Effect Change:
- [Zealot Knight] is changed to: [Roll 3: Train all other allies on the same row]
- [Commander] is changed to: [At start of prepare phase, Train Rowmate]
- [Bald Burglar] is changed to: [Dismiss: Train a random ally]
- [Traitor] is changed to: [At start of prepare phase, decrease a random ally's Burden by 1 temporarily]
- [Scout] is changed to: [Whenever an ally is Trained, you get +3 Guard]
- [The Lady] is changed to: [At start of battle, you get Guard with the value equal to the lost Morale]
- [Bounty Hunter] is changed to: [Whenever another ally is Trained, increase this unit's ATK by 1 permanently]
- [Corpse Bovid] is changed to: [When this unit is Trained, you will not lose Morale]
- [Elf Sorcerer] is changed to: [At start of prepare phase, increase a random ally's ATK by 1 permanently]
- [Novice Scholar] is changed to: [Act: Increase upper limit for Spell Damage by 1 temporarily]
- [Jungle Guard] is changed to: [Stand By: Deal 0-3 Spell Damage to a random enemy.]
- [Utahime Samurai] is changed to: [Act: Deal 2-4 Spell Damage to 2 random enemies]
- [Squire Leone] is changed to: [Enter: Train a random ally]
- [Witch] is changed to: [Act: Deal 0-8 Spell Damage to a random enemy]
- [Mr. Clock] is changed to: [When this unit is Trained, gain 1 gold]
- [Forest Bard] is changed to: [At start of battle, increase upper limit for Spell Damage by 5 temporarily]
- [Infector] is changed to: [At start of battle, increase lower limit for Spell Damage by 2 temporarily]
- [Queen Domatrix] is changed to: [Whenever recruiting a unit, increase upper limit for Spell Damage by 2 permanently]
- [Frenzy Blood Chain] is changed to: [Act: Deal 8-12 Spell Damage to a random enemy]
- [Rebel Commander] is changed to: [At start of prepare phase, Increase upper limit for Spell Damage by 1 permanently]
- [Screaming Madman] is changed to: [Whenever another ally attacks, deal 8-10 Spell Damage to a random enemy]
- [Cleanser] is changed to: [Enter: Increase upper limit for Spell Damage by 5 permanently]
- [Snowfall Duchess] is changed to: [At start of battle, double lower limit for Spell Damage temporarily]
Effect Nerf:
- [Pyromaniac] is changed to: [Whenever any unit is sacrificed, gain 1 gold.]
- [Perfect Knight] is changed to: [Whenever dismissing a unit, increase Rowmate's ATK by 1 permanently (limited to 2 triggers per turn)]
- [Plagueborne Bat] is changed to: [Act: If this unit's ATK is greater than or equal to 20, gain 3 Energy Points]
- [Bookworm] is changed to: [Roll 4: Increase the ATK of all allies on the same row by 1 permanently, if this unit has Assist, increase by 3 instead]
- [Plagueborne Butcher] is changed to: [Whenever dismissing any unit, all allies on the same row gains +1 ATK permanently]
