New Content Update!

Hello!

We have released a new update! This update introduces some new weapons and a few quality of life changes!

Full changelog:

-New weapon types! Air rifles!

-An air rifle that fires pellets. Deals moderate damage but can fire a few rounds

-An air pistol that also fires pellets. Not as strong as the rifle, but can hold more rounds

-New ammo type: air rifle pellets

-Achievement for obtaining an air rifle or air gun

-Two new crafting blueprints for both new air weapons

-The crafting menu will now highlight and show which recipes you have enough materials for to craft to make it easier so you no longer have to check each one manually

-Entity footsteps are louder in general so if you are alert you can hear nearby entities now

-An SFX for unequipping weapons

-Your current floor number is now shown in the top left corner of the screen so you no longer have to check the inventory each time

-Increased the chance of vendors spawning

-Adjusted certain noises such as radio and others to be more realistic

-Other sight tweaks and fixes...

As always, another update will be around relatively soon!

Cheers!