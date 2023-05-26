5/26 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11321791 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 02:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 05/26 10:40 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Nangong Yichen, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate the resentment camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Xing Tian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon

Limited time welfare activity launched: Weaving Youth with Thread

Activity time: May 26, 2023- June 30, 2023

Activity rule: Completing tasks during the activity period will result in corresponding rewards

New Activity

Summer hot themed treasure trove available in limited time!

Summer is hot and passionate!

Activity time: May 26, 2023- June 23, 2023

Activity Rules:

After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start missions. After reaching a total activity of 900, you will receive the Shangxiang Enthusiastic Four Shooting Fashion Series, Yuji Long Sword, 2900 spirit stones, and other game props It is necessary to complete tasks to gain activity, and tasks need to be matched and ranked in order to be completed Activity can be purchased through payment

Limited Time Treasure Box - Flying Butterflies

Rich night color, exotic butterflies stepping on fire

Activity time: May 26, 2023- June 9, 2023

Activity Rules:

Extract treasure box during activity time to obtain Collecting the corresponding clothing of the characters can unlock the corresponding hair and social actions

Qimi Crystal's brand new sparkling hair color!

Mysterious crystal, brilliant and radiant, carved into a throne

A brand new sparkling upgraded version of long hair is coming, casting green silk into crystal!

Activity time: May 26, 2023- June 16, 2023

Activity Rules:

Each theme of the Star Diamond Mall will be limited to one month. Star diamonds can be obtained by extracting star diamond treasure boxes, with a high probability of obtaining 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 star diamond. Star Diamond can purchase exclusive clothing from Star Diamond Mall!

The exclusive clothing for this issue of Star Diamond Mall is: Wuqizhi - Qimi Gem - Canjing.

After collecting the Qiwu Qizhi Qimi Gem Brilliant Crystal series clothing, you can claim exclusive actions that will summon the Crystal Throne! After collecting the Qiwu Qizhi Qimi Gem Brilliant Crystal series clothing, you can consume spirit stones to exchange for exclusive hairstyles! Collect Qiwu Qizhi - Qimi Gem - Brilliant Crystal Hair, and you can consume Spirit Stone to exchange for an upgraded hairstyle!

Restricted Benefits! Heavenly gift treasure box!

Activity time: May 26, 2023- June 26, 2023

Activity Rules:

The Tianci Treasure Box event rotates irregularly In the Tianci Treasure Box event, high popularity returning costumes can be selected for a limited time In the Tianci Treasure Box activity, a total of 300 withdrawals can be consumed to exchange for any set of clothing in the mall during the Tianci Treasure Box activity Single draw 1000 spirit stones, 10 consecutive 20% discount only requires 8000 spirit stones

Happy birthday! Celebrate Nalan's birthday!

Nalan Lotus Dance Birthday Gift, Nalan Lotus Dance Birthday Exclusive Treasure Box! Extracting a treasure chest has a high probability of obtaining Nalan Lian Dance skin.

[New fitting room added]

New additions to the Butterfly Flying Treasure Box: He Ruoyao Bathing Fire Butterfly Cold Flame Series, Qinghong Bathing Fire Butterfly Red Flame Series

New monthly activity: Su Qingli - Thread Weaving Youth Series

New additions to the Summer Hot Classic: Shangxiang - Enthusiastic Four Shooting Series, Yuji - Alchemy Long Sword (weapon)

Return: Wei Qingyu - Jinli, Jinli, Jiyun Qingye, Xiaobing - Jinli, Qingbing Decontamination, He Ruoyao - Jinli, Yaoguang Jucai

Fixed several issues and optimized the skin's performance in the local area