reflex runner update for 26 May 2023

Minor Updates 5-25-23

Share · View all patches · Build 11321608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in the shop where you could continue to buy an item after purchasing causing players to inadvertently lose coins

  • Fixed an issue with the ghost manager menu showing incorrect times

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121771 Depot 2121771
