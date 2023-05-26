Updates for v0.8.25

Just another quick update:
- Fixed missing "Fast Walking" button on SteamDeck;
- Fixed Nanodeck not syncing if you're not looking at it;
- Fixed some UI Layouts;
- Fixed Load/Delete button mappings;
- Minor tweaks;
Thanks,
Larry
