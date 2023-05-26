 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Updates for v0.8.25

Last edited 26 May 2023, 3:22pm by Wendy

Just another quick update:

  • Fixed missing "Fast Walking" button on SteamDeck;
  • Fixed Nanodeck not syncing if you're not looking at it;
  • Fixed some UI Layouts;
  • Fixed Load/Delete button mappings;
  • Minor tweaks;

Thanks,

Larry

