May 30th, 2023, Change List

Quick Re-Queue System



Ability to re-queue and matchmake into the next game from the in-game stats screen after Victory/Defeat!

“PLAY AGAIN”: gives players that queued alone the ability to quickly jump to the next match and be placed on a new team.

“PLAY AGAIN WITH SQUAD”: gives players the option to matchmake again with their current squad of friends.

“PLAY WITH FULL TEAM”: allows players to jump into the next match with all the players on their current team roster, including those placed on their team by the matchmaker.

Available in any of the matchmade game modes (Classic Squads, Squads, Legions, etc.)

XP summary and Daily Challenge progression are shown after “Finding Match” is triggered.

Main Menu Adjustments

Players will see their own character and squadmates characters on the Multiplayer Screen.

Statuses of friends in the friends list have been adjusted:

New colors assigned for being Available, Joinable, or In-Game.

Details of squad size (2/3 or 3/3) are now shown for “IN SQUAD” status.

Polish pass on “READY” and “SELECT MODE” buttons.

Squads Evolving Map

A new map has arrived in the Sandbox region: SAWMILL by morecowbell520.

Sandbox

Publishing limit has been increased from 10 to 15. Players now have the opportunity to publish more games to share with the community.

Players can invite their friends into any playlist using the new “Invite Friends” button within the Battle Menu -> Players tab.

Gun Balance Changes

Px4: Bullet Speed Increased

1911: Bullet Speed Increased, Minimum Damage Increased

357 Magnum: Bullet Speed Increased

DT11: Full Damage Increased

M1014: Full Damage Increased

Matador: Full Damage Increased

MP5: Rounds per Second Decreased

UMP: Damage Decreased, Rounds per Second Increased

P90: Full Damage Range Decreased, Full Damage Increased, Headshot Multiplier Decreased

M60: Full Damage Increased, Min Damage Increased

Bullets: Damage now falls off over distance when hitting build tiles (same as if shooting a player).

June Monthly Rewards

*Play an active game mode (Squads, Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

*Monthly Matches Tiers:

Carnage S85 (1911 skin) - 2 Matches

Extra Crispy (Spray) - 5 Matches

Carnage M1014 (UMP skin) - 10 Matches

Order Up (Calling Card) - 15 Matches

Hattie (Munchies) (Character skin) - 25 Matches

Select the MONTHLY Event tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.

Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

July Monthly Rewards(Starts June 30th @ 4pm PT)

*Play an active game mode (Squads, Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

*Monthly Matches Tiers:

Hieroglyphic MP5 (357 skin) - 2 Matches

-_- (Spray) - 5 Matches

Hieroglyphic DT11 (CX4 skin) - 10 Matches

It’s Nothing Personal.. (Calling Card) - 15 Matches

Anna (Sphynx) (Character skin) - 25 Matches

Select the MONTHLY Event tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.

Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

Bug Fixes

Playing games in private servers no longer counts towards career stats.

Fixed levels on Calling Cards of friends in the friends list.

Fixed issue that caused main menu game modes to be stuck on loading, preventing users from selecting modes other than Classic Squads.

Fixed the issue of Battle Royale Zone being reset to “Random” after playing a match in a private server.

Fixed invisible weapons and health bars for players joining late.

Team Deathmatch: Fixed issue where respawn was on B instead of A on Steam VR.

Sandbox: With respawning loot, ammo will now respawn if a gun was not collected.

Fixed issue causing snipers to completely unload after trying to fire through a wall.

Fixed issue where reticle color could be incorrect when picking up a new gun.

Room privacy in Sandbox Builder has been fixed, rooms no longer reset to “Open” privacy when a new map is loaded.

Fixed the collision of several assets in Sandbox Builder.

Hide unnecessary “Team” column in minimap in Training Park.

Fix for the server list breaking if a player clicks the filter boxes rapidly.

Server list now accurately reflects toggle states when entering via the “View Servers” buttons.

Fixed bug that allowed non-squad leaders to join servers on the server list without their squad leader.

Fixed issue where Metro Audio could play in Refinery in the Original Map.

Known Issues

The reticle will sometimes stay yellow after reloading. Switching guns should fix this.

A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.

Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.

If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.

