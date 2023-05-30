 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

POPULATION: ONE update for 30 May 2023

May 30th, 2023 Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 11321492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

May 30th, 2023, Change List

Quick Re-Queue System

  • Ability to re-queue and matchmake into the next game from the in-game stats screen after Victory/Defeat!

  • “PLAY AGAIN”: gives players that queued alone the ability to quickly jump to the next match and be placed on a new team.

  • “PLAY AGAIN WITH SQUAD”: gives players the option to matchmake again with their current squad of friends.

  • “PLAY WITH FULL TEAM”: allows players to jump into the next match with all the players on their current team roster, including those placed on their team by the matchmaker.

  • Available in any of the matchmade game modes (Classic Squads, Squads, Legions, etc.)

  • XP summary and Daily Challenge progression are shown after “Finding Match” is triggered.

Main Menu Adjustments

  • Players will see their own character and squadmates characters on the Multiplayer Screen.
  • Statuses of friends in the friends list have been adjusted:
  • New colors assigned for being Available, Joinable, or In-Game.
  • Details of squad size (2/3 or 3/3) are now shown for “IN SQUAD” status.
  • Polish pass on “READY” and “SELECT MODE” buttons.

Squads Evolving Map

  • A new map has arrived in the Sandbox region: SAWMILL by morecowbell520.

Sandbox

  • Publishing limit has been increased from 10 to 15. Players now have the opportunity to publish more games to share with the community.
  • Players can invite their friends into any playlist using the new “Invite Friends” button within the Battle Menu -> Players tab.

Gun Balance Changes

  • Px4: Bullet Speed Increased
  • 1911: Bullet Speed Increased, Minimum Damage Increased
  • 357 Magnum: Bullet Speed Increased
  • DT11: Full Damage Increased
  • M1014: Full Damage Increased
  • Matador: Full Damage Increased
  • MP5: Rounds per Second Decreased
  • UMP: Damage Decreased, Rounds per Second Increased
  • P90: Full Damage Range Decreased, Full Damage Increased, Headshot Multiplier Decreased
  • M60: Full Damage Increased, Min Damage Increased
  • Bullets: Damage now falls off over distance when hitting build tiles (same as if shooting a player).

June Monthly Rewards

*Play an active game mode (Squads, Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

*Monthly Matches Tiers:

  • Carnage S85 (1911 skin) - 2 Matches

  • Extra Crispy (Spray) - 5 Matches

  • Carnage M1014 (UMP skin) - 10 Matches

  • Order Up (Calling Card) - 15 Matches

  • Hattie (Munchies) (Character skin) - 25 Matches

  • Select the MONTHLY Event tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.

  • Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

July Monthly Rewards(Starts June 30th @ 4pm PT)

*Play an active game mode (Squads, Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

*Monthly Matches Tiers:

  • Hieroglyphic MP5 (357 skin) - 2 Matches

  • -_- (Spray) - 5 Matches

  • Hieroglyphic DT11 (CX4 skin) - 10 Matches

  • It’s Nothing Personal.. (Calling Card) - 15 Matches

  • Anna (Sphynx) (Character skin) - 25 Matches

  • Select the MONTHLY Event tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.

  • Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

Bug Fixes

  • Playing games in private servers no longer counts towards career stats.
  • Fixed levels on Calling Cards of friends in the friends list.
  • Fixed issue that caused main menu game modes to be stuck on loading, preventing users from selecting modes other than Classic Squads.
  • Fixed the issue of Battle Royale Zone being reset to “Random” after playing a match in a private server.
  • Fixed invisible weapons and health bars for players joining late.
  • Team Deathmatch: Fixed issue where respawn was on B instead of A on Steam VR.
  • Sandbox: With respawning loot, ammo will now respawn if a gun was not collected.
  • Fixed issue causing snipers to completely unload after trying to fire through a wall.
  • Fixed issue where reticle color could be incorrect when picking up a new gun.
  • Room privacy in Sandbox Builder has been fixed, rooms no longer reset to “Open” privacy when a new map is loaded.
  • Fixed the collision of several assets in Sandbox Builder.
  • Hide unnecessary “Team” column in minimap in Training Park.
  • Fix for the server list breaking if a player clicks the filter boxes rapidly.
  • Server list now accurately reflects toggle states when entering via the “View Servers” buttons.
  • Fixed bug that allowed non-squad leaders to join servers on the server list without their squad leader.
  • Fixed issue where Metro Audio could play in Refinery in the Original Map.

Support
For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.

Known Issues

  • The reticle will sometimes stay yellow after reloading. Switching guns should fix this.
  • A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
  • Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.
  • If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.

See you in game!

Changed files in this update

PopulationONE Content Depot 691261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link