Graduated update for 26 May 2023

2023-05-26 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 11321342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem that the pop-up window may continue to appear after the skill is upgraded.
  2. Add the number shortcut keys in the toolbar.
  3. Use the tab key to switch the toolbar
  4. Adjust and slow down the time rhythm in the game.
  5. Fix the abnormal increase in friendliness caused by sales promotion.
  6. Fix weather not archived.

