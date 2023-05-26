- Fix the problem that the pop-up window may continue to appear after the skill is upgraded.
- Add the number shortcut keys in the toolbar.
- Use the tab key to switch the toolbar
- Adjust and slow down the time rhythm in the game.
- Fix the abnormal increase in friendliness caused by sales promotion.
- Fix weather not archived.
2023-05-26 Update Log
