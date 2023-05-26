v0.7.88
-Improved online game world pregen speed.
-Fixed a bug where the world may not react to the player correctly in a single player game after playing online.
-Improved world island load perf and smoothness when traveling to another island.
-Added button prompt for how to pickup a single item stack in inventory menus.
-Fixed NPC jitter from a recent code improvement.
-Setup Object PrePooling tech.
-Update to Turtle Titan logic to resolve an issue preventing them from waking up.
-Multiple system optimizations
Breakwaters update for 26 May 2023
Quality of Life, Optimizations, and bug fixes
