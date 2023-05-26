Update 0.8.4.0 and the Dog pet DLC

Hello.

I am glad to say the dog pet DLC is finally available for everyone!

I originally planned for both the dog and cat to be available at the same time, but considering the delay the animation for the dog has already taken, I prefer to release them separately.

More information about it will be provided in the next Monthly Dev Blog.

Previous run save are not compatible

(that means your survivors and rogues mode run cannot be continued, your persistent save is kept)

He is a cosmetic companion to your adventure

New Weapon

Crystal Sword - Deals heavy damage in melee range in the aimed direction. Enemies killed by this weapon drop double experience.

Sola's Lance - Evolution of Light Spirit and Spear. Sola's Lance creates a deadly afterimage after being thrown (500% damage).

Sun Sword - Evolution of Crystal Sword, Cleaver, Light Spirit, and Fire Spirit. Quickly slashes in the aimed direction. The last slash creates a fast-moving cleaver projectile after level 3.

New Card

Light Spirit - Increases Purification, which reduces the negative effect of corruption. Only appears when you have 50 or more corruption.

New Talent

Crystal Sword Active Talent - Creates slow and powerful slashes in a large area around you.

Fixes

Kill enemy count and survivors' green coloring not using the correct variable.

Thunder staff talent on Thunder vial not working as intended.

Changes

Removed Life-Link Ability from monsters. It caused near invulnerability in monster bug, even after spending days trying to fix it.

Bosses killed outside of boss stage and specific cases in survivors mode no longer count for the bestiary.

Reduced distance at which flying golem would start their ranged attack (from 15m to 8m).

Increased Interdimensional Rose damage: Base damage from 20 to 30.

Damage per level from 3 to 5.

Gain +5 damage at level 5 and 7.

Gain +10 damage at level 8 and +50 at level 9.

Modding

Added GameData.ArtifactDictionary and GameData.SoulCardDictionary to quickly get a soul card or artifact scriptable object from internal name (this only works after the game has loaded).

and to quickly get a soul card or artifact scriptable object from internal name (this only works after the game has loaded). To use the PRD, use RandomExtensions.PseudoRandomCheck(float chance, string eventName, Pcg randomGenerator = null) . Make sure to use a unique eventName.

. Make sure to use a unique eventName. Added a new stat: Purification - reduces Corruption negative effects (by 1/Purification) but keeps the increased XP gain.

