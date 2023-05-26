Update 0.8.4.0 and the Dog pet DLC

Hello.
I am glad to say the dog pet DLC is finally available for everyone!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2388080/
I originally planned for both the dog and cat to be available at the same time, but considering the delay the animation for the dog has already taken, I prefer to release them separately.
More information about it will be provided in the next Monthly Dev Blog.
Update 0.8.4.0
Previous run save are not compatible
(that means your survivors and rogues mode run cannot be continued, your persistent save is kept)
Dog DLC available
The dog DLC is available for purchase.
He is a cosmetic companion to your adventure
New Weapon
- Crystal Sword - Deals heavy damage in melee range in the aimed direction. Enemies killed by this weapon drop double experience.
- Sola's Lance - Evolution of Light Spirit and Spear. Sola's Lance creates a deadly afterimage after being thrown (500% damage).
- Sun Sword - Evolution of Crystal Sword, Cleaver, Light Spirit, and Fire Spirit. Quickly slashes in the aimed direction. The last slash creates a fast-moving cleaver projectile after level 3.
New Card
- Light Spirit - Increases Purification, which reduces the negative effect of corruption. Only appears when you have 50 or more corruption.
New Talent
- Crystal Sword Active Talent - Creates slow and powerful slashes in a large area around you.
Fixes
- Kill enemy count and survivors' green coloring not using the correct variable.
- Thunder staff talent on Thunder vial not working as intended.
Changes
- Removed Life-Link Ability from monsters. It caused near invulnerability in monster bug, even after spending days trying to fix it.
- Bosses killed outside of boss stage and specific cases in survivors mode no longer count for the bestiary.
- Reduced distance at which flying golem would start their ranged attack (from 15m to 8m).
- Increased Interdimensional Rose damage:
Base damage from 20 to 30.
Damage per level from 3 to 5.
Gain +5 damage at level 5 and 7.
Gain +10 damage at level 8 and +50 at level 9.
Modding
- Added
GameData.ArtifactDictionaryand
GameData.SoulCardDictionaryto quickly get a soul card or artifact scriptable object from internal name (this only works after the game has loaded).
- To use the PRD, use
RandomExtensions.PseudoRandomCheck(float chance, string eventName, Pcg randomGenerator = null). Make sure to use a unique eventName.
- Added a new stat:
Purification- reduces Corruption negative effects (by 1/Purification) but keeps the increased XP gain.
Technical stuff
- Moving from System.Random to PCG random generator.
- PCG is a lightweight and more efficient random generator than System.Random.
- Added Pseudo-Random Distribution (PRD) to a few chance-based elements in the game. This should make RNG more "fair."
For example, I ran some tests with 1 million rolls on a 1% chance basis. Using the naive random approach, there were up to 1000+ tests without proccing.
With the same chance on PRD, the maximum test without proccing is around 400.
You can see more information about it here: https://dota2.fandom
