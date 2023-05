Share · View all patches · Build 11321156 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 00:26:18 UTC by Wendy

We increased performance on all maps, primarily on the beach, where frame rates suffered a dip when looking across large distances of assets.

While this is a small update, it will have a big impact on how the game plays on all computers, including older systems that required Vsync to be enabled, but no longer should it be necessary.

The illusive 60fps with 12,000 assets loaded at all times.