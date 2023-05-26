 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Updates for 0.8.23

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Updates for 0.8.23

Build 11321087

Hello there,

More updates today:

  • Fixing materials that were not alpha clipping;
  • Updated some triggers for the MOD Liason character;
  • Fixed missing voice actor lines;
  • Fixed force exit not triggering by holding down exit for 5 seconds;
  • Fixed issues getting stuck in the submission terminal;
  • Fixed office music to stop when entering nanodeck;
  • Fixed issues clicking certain areas in the mind map and nothing happening;
  • Updated mind map to keep evidence filter types in sync when clicking around;
  • Updated prologue cinematic to have more to it;
  • Fixed biotraces working with the dissolve effect;
  • Fixed button icon not updating in the initial screen when the controller changes;

And still more to come, thanks!

Larry

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest Content Depot 1908061
