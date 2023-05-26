Updates for 0.8.23

Hello there,
More updates today:
- Fixing materials that were not alpha clipping;
- Updated some triggers for the MOD Liason character;
- Fixed missing voice actor lines;
- Fixed force exit not triggering by holding down exit for 5 seconds;
- Fixed issues getting stuck in the submission terminal;
- Fixed office music to stop when entering nanodeck;
- Fixed issues clicking certain areas in the mind map and nothing happening;
- Updated mind map to keep evidence filter types in sync when clicking around;
- Updated prologue cinematic to have more to it;
- Fixed biotraces working with the dissolve effect;
- Fixed button icon not updating in the initial screen when the controller changes;
And still more to come, thanks!
Larry
