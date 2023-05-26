Rainbow Six Extraction: Coming to Steam – Wishlist Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11321078 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 00:06:03 UTC by Wendy

The operators of Team Rainbow now face a lethal, mutating alien invasion.

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Extraction, Rainbow Six Siege

players will find familiar operators, gadgets and mechanics, yet all reworked to match Extraction’s unique PVE gameplay.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Extraction builds on the unique tactical first-person shooter elements of the hugely popular to bring an epic one to three–player co-operative PvE experience to players, where teamwork, tactics, and flawless execution are key to survival.

In Extraction, you and your squad face an evolving alien threat, the Archæans.

Each incursion into the alien containment zone is unique thanks to dynamic variables and unpredictable, deadly challenges. You will have to plan ahead, work with your teammates, and coordinate your tactics to make it out alive.

Rainbow Six Extraction is set to deploy very soon on Steam, so wishlist now to get notified when it becomes available.