Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return update for 25 May 2023

V1.2.06: Live

Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return update for 25 May 2023 · Build 11320891

WARNING: Save files made in newer versions cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!

  • Fixes crash when skipping with skip only read toggled at the end of chapters

