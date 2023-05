Share · View all patches · Build 11320845 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 23:46:07 UTC by Wendy

It's time for spring cleaning. Dust off those Tease Tokens and open a few briefcases; Drop rates are increased for Savannah, Audrey and Amanda!

Also, those of your with locked "Red Wine" challenges that should be unlocked, have a look after playing a couple shifts. Is it fixed? We hope so!