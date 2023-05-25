 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nixxsz Castle update for 25 May 2023

New levels

Share · View all patches · Build 11320788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, I just add more levels and try to rebuild the old ones, nothing too dramatic, but it's easier now... Give it a try, let me know if you like the changes...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2279381 Depot 2279381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link