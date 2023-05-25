Hi, I just add more levels and try to rebuild the old ones, nothing too dramatic, but it's easier now... Give it a try, let me know if you like the changes...
Nixxsz Castle update for 25 May 2023
New levels
Patchnotes via Steam Community
