Vectromirror Released

Share · View all patches · Build 11320573 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Test Subjects,

It’s official, we’re out of Early Access!

We truly appreciate your patience, and hope you enjoy the complete version of the game.

Additions

New Level

The final (and most challenging) level has been added.

Ending of the Narrative

Now you get to enjoy it to its fullest, by learning how this story ends.

Bug Fixes

Lots of improvements and bug fixing

Join our Discord server. If you are looking for a place to chat about the game and join other speedrunners, that’s the place!

To remain up-to-date with news from Vectromirror, connect with us here:

Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Have fun!

The Vectromirror Initiative