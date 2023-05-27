 Skip to content

Vectromirror update for 27 May 2023

Vectromirror Released

Vectromirror Released · Build 11320573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Test Subjects,

It’s official, we’re out of Early Access!
We truly appreciate your patience, and hope you enjoy the complete version of the game.

Additions

New Level

  • The final (and most challenging) level has been added.

Ending of the Narrative

  • Now you get to enjoy it to its fullest, by learning how this story ends.

Bug Fixes

  • Lots of improvements and bug fixing

Have fun!

The Vectromirror Initiative

