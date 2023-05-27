Vectromirror Released

Dear Test Subjects,
It’s official, we’re out of Early Access!
We truly appreciate your patience, and hope you enjoy the complete version of the game.
Additions
New Level
- The final (and most challenging) level has been added.
Ending of the Narrative
- Now you get to enjoy it to its fullest, by learning how this story ends.
Bug Fixes
- Lots of improvements and bug fixing
Have fun!
The Vectromirror Initiative
