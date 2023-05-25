Fixes a potential crash when initially migrating the save to 2.3.0. Running scripts will not be loaded on the initial savegame migration - any scripts will need to be relaunched manually after the save migration.
Bitburner update for 25 May 2023
2.3.0 hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bitburner Content Depot 1812821
Bitburner osx Depot 1812822
Bitburner linux Depot 1812823
