 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bitburner update for 25 May 2023

2.3.0 hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11320501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes a potential crash when initially migrating the save to 2.3.0. Running scripts will not be loaded on the initial savegame migration - any scripts will need to be relaunched manually after the save migration.

Changed files in this update

Bitburner Content Depot 1812821
  • Loading history…
Bitburner osx Depot 1812822
  • Loading history…
Bitburner linux Depot 1812823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link