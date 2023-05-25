Update v0.126

Greetings Patriots!
New version available with bug fixes, balance and new content!
Fix: entering the HQ sometimes crashed the game completely.
Fix: bench had no collision sound effect.
Fix: minor improvements and performance tweaks, the game should be a bit lighter now.
Tweak: decreased initial score time (3s to 2s)
Tweak: Decreased the additional time coming from bathroom upgrades, now all upgrades only increase the time by 1s.
Adjustment: It is no longer possible to keep kicking in front of red cars.
Tweak: Loading screen now has detailed description of controls (move, jump, run and attack)
Adjustment: Duty at the barracks door now has a note, better explaining the mechanics.
Tweak: Decreased the time to show the start menu.
Add: message from dev in pause menu.
Add: character will pretend to be run over if he gets in front of a car.
Add: new achievement for the first time you fake a hit-and-run.
After these balance tweaks, the game should feel a bit more balanced at the start. There's still a lot of content to come and nobody should have much more than 1 million at this point, hahaha.
Remembering that, as soon as the game is balanced, I will reset the scores.
I would also like to inform you that I am already developing new mechanics for the first major update of the game, which will be released by the end of June. Here's the list of what's to come:
- New upgrades for the camps: mess hall, infirmary and games room.
- New missions, including: Titanic Conspiracy, Camp 18+ and Xanzão Prison Celebration Party.
- New item: covid vaccine, which transforms into an alligator for a short period, with score bonus.
- New weapon: Carma Isabeli's pistol. The game will turn into an FPS as if it were CS played with the arrows (instead of WASD)
- New Steam achievements related to new content.
Changed files in this update