Update v0.126

Greetings Patriots!

New version available with bug fixes, balance and new content!

Fix: entering the HQ sometimes crashed the game completely.

Fix: bench had no collision sound effect.

Fix: minor improvements and performance tweaks, the game should be a bit lighter now.

Tweak: decreased initial score time (3s to 2s)

Tweak: Decreased the additional time coming from bathroom upgrades, now all upgrades only increase the time by 1s.

Adjustment: It is no longer possible to keep kicking in front of red cars.

Tweak: Loading screen now has detailed description of controls (move, jump, run and attack)

Adjustment: Duty at the barracks door now has a note, better explaining the mechanics.

Tweak: Decreased the time to show the start menu.

Add: message from dev in pause menu.

Add: character will pretend to be run over if he gets in front of a car.

Add: new achievement for the first time you fake a hit-and-run.

After these balance tweaks, the game should feel a bit more balanced at the start. There's still a lot of content to come and nobody should have much more than 1 million at this point, hahaha.

Remembering that, as soon as the game is balanced, I will reset the scores.

I would also like to inform you that I am already developing new mechanics for the first major update of the game, which will be released by the end of June. Here's the list of what's to come: