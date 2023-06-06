 Skip to content

The Case of the Golden Idol update for 6 June 2023

The latest patch adds DLC support for macOS players!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey detectives,

The latest patch adds DLC support for macOS players! We're happy to announce that Mac players can now enjoy solving the three new cases in Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka.

Thank you to our fans on macOS for your patience.

Note: We're aware of achievement and performance issues related to MacBook models with the Apple M1 processor and are investigating the matter. We appreciate your patience.

Please feel free to let us know your feedback in the discussions or in our Discord.

