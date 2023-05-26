Update 0.5.22

Performance Improvements
- This was the biggest change that took the past 6 months to implement. The game is extremely optimized and runs much smoother.
- Latency and lag is reduced tremendously.
- Servers can now support significantly higher concurrent user counts. This was a HUGE change that may come with a few bugs that need tidying up, but will ultimately lead to more stable and maintainable servers. This is where most of the time was spent in order to prepare for the release to additional platforms and mobile.
- Matchmaking is much faster.
- Private matches start alsmost instantly.
- Party system is more stable.
- Peak CPU and GPU utilization is reduced by simplifying calculations.
- Fixed some issues that were causing screen tearing.
Improved stats progression
- The stats page now shows where the user is ranked relative to the rest of the world as well as your progression between matches.
Change Username
- You now have the option to change your username in game.
Controller support
- We are working towards full controller support. If you are a controller user, please let us know if you encounter any areas that you cannot navigate on the UI with your controller or if anything strange occurs. You should also be able to navigate the UI with your arrow keys.
Preview Intel Arc GPU support
Note that these only apply to Intel Arc GPUs. AMD and NVIDIA are tested and fully supported on Linux and Windows.
- We started adding suport for Intel Arc GPUs. Most features should work on both Windows and Linux but have only been tested on Linux at the moment.
- Video recording / match replays are only supported on Linux with Intel Arc. We plan to add Windows support soon.
- Video recording / match replays are currently lower quality than NVIDIA and AMD GPUs. We are working to improve this.
