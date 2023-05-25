Patch v1.03 - Music to my ears

Another small but IMPORTANT update.
For starters, theres more music on the boombox. A few new tunes from yours truly and from Jacob Rubeck of Surf Curse. (https://www.instagram.com/jacob_____rubeck/) (https://www.instagram.com/surfcurse/)
So thats frickin exciting.
A few QOL updates -you no longer have to check the locked door to get the bucket to trigger - reading the note on the mirror will also trigger it depending on which is first.
You can no longer open the package before answer the phone - which may have caused a few issues down the road.
Mouse sensitivity and invert y-axis now work - so get all crazy with ya mice.
Some notes have been changed around, added, etc.
Expect a bigger update in a week or two - theres a lot of content that Id like to add/switch out.
And as always, please let me know if you experience any bugs! Most of the fixes here are only here because ya fellow players lemme know. if i dont know about it, i cant fix it.
<3
tim
Changed files in this update