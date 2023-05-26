Hi Dark Hunters,

Over the past three months, we have poured countless hours and unwavering commitment into developing the Major Update V1.1 for our game. Today, we can finally deliver this update to you.

We apologize for any waiting you may have endured, and we genuinely appreciate your patience

and support.

In this major update, we have introduced two groundbreaking features that we are hoping to elevate

your gaming experience to new heights: the revolutionary Gear System and the thrilling addition of New Game+.

New Gear System

We have meticulously designed and implemented over 100 unique Cyberware gears, categorized into six distinct types: head, eye, arm, chest, belt, and leg. Each gear is assigned a ranking from 1 to 5, providing a wide range of enhancements in various aspects of your character's abilities, including health, energy, mana, defense, attack, elemental skills, and much more. By defeating enemies and bosses, you will have the chance to acquire these invaluable gears through random drops. For those seeking immediate empowerment, gears can also be purchased from the Cargo Bay and Faction towns if you have amassed enough wealth. With the freedom to customize and experiment, you can create the perfect combination of gears that suits your playstyle and preferences.

To ensure no gear goes to waste, we have also implemented a Gear Shop where you can trade any unused gears for valuable resources.

In additional, the cyberware introduces a another feature that transcends the limitations of skill levels, empowering you to enhance your abilities beyond their maximum thresholds and attain unprecedented levels of strength. Furthermore, this cutting-edge cyberware grants you access to skills from other factions, broadening your repertoire and enabling you to wield a diverse array of formidable capabilities.

New Game+

Upon emerging victorious against the formidable final boss, a momentous decision awaits you. You will be presented with a compelling choice: whether to embark on a thrilling journey through Nightmare mode, where the game unfolds once again, but this time, with intensified challenges that will test your mettle like never before. Brace yourself, for in Nightmare mode, every enemy and boss you encounter will exhibit unprecedented strength, demanding an even greater display of your own prowess. However, fear not, for this arduous path is reserved for those who have truly grown in power and skill. As you navigate through this harrowing realm, your efforts will be generously rewarded with an abundance of fortunes and the acquisition of superior gears. Prepare to push your limits, for Nightmare mode offers a chance to forge an indomitable legacy within the game's unforgiving landscape.

As you start the path of Nightmare mode, it is vital to note that the very fabric of the game will undergo a transformative reset. Maps and quests will began anew. Once you take this step, there will be no turning back. However, fear not, for your hard-earned fortunes, honed skills, and prized items will remain steadfast at your side, serving as a testament to the challenges you have overcome.

Recommendations for seasoned players entail acquiring advantageous equipment from the standard mode prior to delving into the harrowing realms of the nightmare mode.

New Weapon

Within this momentous update, you will be able to obtain the longed-for dual plasma blade. They are imbued with celestial technology and reserved only for elite warriors. Hold the attack button to unleash a powerful dash attack and claim victory on the battlefield.

Player attributes

Furthermore, we have broadened the scope of player attributes. In addition to Vitality (Health) and Endurance (Energy), players now have the opportunity to enhance their characters through the augmentation of Strength (Melee attack), Agility (Range attack), Faith (Lightning skill), Intellect (Mana) and Blood (Blood skill).

New NPC: Battle Master Warrick



Introducing a formidable ally, Warrick, the esteemed battle master who possesses the ability to reshape your very attributes. With his arrival, a realm of limitless potential unfolds before you, allowing for the transformation of your character's core abilities and attributes.

Should you seek to redefine yourself, to tread upon a new path adorned with different attributes and abilities, Warrick stands ready to assist you. Through the use of either currency or the sacred "Absolution Seed" item, a unique and rare artifact, you can engage in a profound exchange with Warrick himself. Discover him amidst the bustling expanse of the Cargo Bay.

Redesigned Drone Skill Tree



The drone skill tree has undergone a comprehensive redesign, seamlessly merging the Knight and Wolf factions. Upon embarking on your journey, you will have the opportunity to peruse the skill tree, gaining insight into the distinct paths available for development. Additionally, we have introduced skill levels, allowing you to delve deeper into the mastery of your preferred abilities.

Featuring Control Hint Page

We have dded a control hint page specifically tailored for users utilizing controllers.

Improving and bug fix

In addition to introducing a plethora of exciting new features, we have diligently worked alongside our community to enhance and refine the game. Here are the notable improvements and bug fixes that have been incorporated:

-Enhanced loading speed by implementing background loading prior to the main menu page.

-Resolved the issue causing a delay in the menu UI.

-Rectified the problem where the witch boss failed to drop the key as intended.

-Refined the flame attack damage collider of the final boss, rendering it easier for players to evade.

-Addressed several English typographical errors, courtesy of our valued community members.

What’s Next…

Following this morjor update, we anticipate the release of a series of minor patches aimed at resolving any lingering issues. Subsequently, our focus will shift towards the porting of the game to consoles, while simultaneously preparing for the highly anticipated debut of the first DLC.

Please stay tuned for further notifications.

Finally, we sincerely appreciate your support by connecting with us on Twitter, becoming a member of our Discord community, and providing your invaluable feedback through constructive reviews.

Best,

Mirari Team