Time Wasters update for 26 May 2023

Early Access Build #787

Build #787

Share · View all patches · Build 11319866

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Elite: Elite Final Boss

  • Appears on Wave 120

  • Has 6 Stages

    • Stage 1 - Destroy the destructible bullet firing turrets on top of the front of the ship
    • Stage 2 - Destroy the dome on top of the ship that fires invincible bullets
    • Stage 3 - Destroy the flame thrower engines on the back of the ship
    • Stage 4 - Destroy the launcher on the bottom of the ship that fires destructible bullet ships
    • Stage 5 - Destroy the destructible bullet firing turrets to get entry into the ship
    • Stage 6 - Destroy the Core

  • The Core is invincible until the first 5 Stages are completed

  • No electrified hull, the Core has a shield

  • Mostly immune to Slow

Katanas

  • Increased Damage upgrades by 50%
  • Fix - Quick Buy now shows just - instead of +- for Blue Katana Duration upgrade

Hull Invincibility

  • If Hull Invincibility triggers taking all hull, leave 1 hull remaining instead of destroying the ship
  • Prevents 1 hit deaths in Endless

Elite Fire Ship

  • Reduced base hull from 1200 to 900

Elite Hell Bird Spaceship

  • Changed bullet collider from square to circle for more accurate collisions

Changed files in this update

