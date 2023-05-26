Early Access Build #787

New Elite: Elite Final Boss
Appears on Wave 120
Has 6 Stages
- Stage 1 - Destroy the destructible bullet firing turrets on top of the front of the ship
- Stage 2 - Destroy the dome on top of the ship that fires invincible bullets
- Stage 3 - Destroy the flame thrower engines on the back of the ship
- Stage 4 - Destroy the launcher on the bottom of the ship that fires destructible bullet ships
- Stage 5 - Destroy the destructible bullet firing turrets to get entry into the ship
- Stage 6 - Destroy the Core
The Core is invincible until the first 5 Stages are completed
No electrified hull, the Core has a shield
Mostly immune to Slow
Katanas
- Increased Damage upgrades by 50%
- Fix - Quick Buy now shows just - instead of +- for Blue Katana Duration upgrade
Hull Invincibility
- If Hull Invincibility triggers taking all hull, leave 1 hull remaining instead of destroying the ship
- Prevents 1 hit deaths in Endless
Elite Fire Ship
- Reduced base hull from 1200 to 900
Elite Hell Bird Spaceship
- Changed bullet collider from square to circle for more accurate collisions
