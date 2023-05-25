 Skip to content

Device of Bakudan update for 25 May 2023

Release Day Patch 1 - Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Some bugs have been fixed:

  • Players cannot open the pause menu while loading a level anymore
  • Eye rocks in level 3 don't appear outside the level layout
  • Bomb explosion sound volume increased in every level, not just in level 1

