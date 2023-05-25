 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Banger update for 25 May 2023

Version 2.892

Share · View all patches · Build 11319738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a bit delayed since we've been out of town. But we're picking up speed and getting ready to release the next major game update in version 2.9!

Notice: we've moved our bug reporting from discord over to Github so if you would like to report a bug please [url=https://github.com/bunfan/beat-banger-public/issues/new/choose]go here.
[/url]

Patch Notes

  • Added new menu sounds
  • Updated Cutscene Clapper Icon
  • Updated Theater Graphics
  • Updated Lock Icons Animations
  • Updated Input Prompts Animations
  • Fixed PS5 Glyph errors
  • Fixed Pointshop not refreshing
  • Fixed last note crashing on autoplay
  • Fixed settings menu not scrolling during level
  • Fixed Theater Music not playing after watching a cutscene
  • Fixed Auto notes not working
  • Fixed level loading times
  • Fixed Notes somtimes appearing as wrong keybinds

Other Changes

  • All in game menus are 1.5x faster
  • All in game menus remember your last selection and retain it
  • HANDS FREE mode now unlocked after 2 Stars (Skill Issue)
  • Mod and level selection menu now go back to the ACT screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1813432 Depot 1813432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1813433 Depot 1813433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link