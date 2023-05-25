Version 2.892

This update is a bit delayed since we've been out of town. But we're picking up speed and getting ready to release the next major game update in version 2.9!
Notice: we've moved our bug reporting from discord over to Github so if you would like to report a bug please [url=https://github.com/bunfan/beat-banger-public/issues/new/choose]go here.
[/url]
Patch Notes
- Added new menu sounds
- Updated Cutscene Clapper Icon
- Updated Theater Graphics
- Updated Lock Icons Animations
- Updated Input Prompts Animations
- Fixed PS5 Glyph errors
- Fixed Pointshop not refreshing
- Fixed last note crashing on autoplay
- Fixed settings menu not scrolling during level
- Fixed Theater Music not playing after watching a cutscene
- Fixed Auto notes not working
- Fixed level loading times
- Fixed Notes somtimes appearing as wrong keybinds
Other Changes
- All in game menus are 1.5x faster
- All in game menus remember your last selection and retain it
- HANDS FREE mode now unlocked after 2 Stars (Skill Issue)
- Mod and level selection menu now go back to the ACT screen
Changed files in this update