Version 2.892

This update is a bit delayed since we've been out of town. But we're picking up speed and getting ready to release the next major game update in version 2.9!

Notice: we've moved our bug reporting from discord over to Github so if you would like to report a bug please [url=https://github.com/bunfan/beat-banger-public/issues/new/choose]go here.

[/url]

Patch Notes

Added new menu sounds

Updated Cutscene Clapper Icon

Updated Theater Graphics

Updated Lock Icons Animations

Updated Input Prompts Animations

Fixed PS5 Glyph errors

Fixed Pointshop not refreshing

Fixed last note crashing on autoplay

Fixed settings menu not scrolling during level

Fixed Theater Music not playing after watching a cutscene

Fixed Auto notes not working

Fixed level loading times

Fixed Notes somtimes appearing as wrong keybinds

Other Changes