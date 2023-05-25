V14.10 Hotfix update!

Hi everyone!

This update is mainly to address a major issue that cause the game to crash when using the newly added max craft button. We have also made a few AI tweaks. Minibosses will now use their 'grab and push player down' attack that was disabled temporarily. This will result in a harder AI to contend with and defeat.

FIXED - Major issue with the Max craft button that caused a crash in some circumstances, especially when crafting weapons when no room existed in your backpacks.

FIXED - Max button and quantity input in the players crafting menu would remain visible in some circumstances.

FIXED - Barn was too large and depending on the rotation when placing its ghost, it would either not able you to place it or would flash green/red.

FIXED - A hole in the map in the south west cave.

CHANGE - Miniboss grab attack re enabled.

CHANGE - Made the barn smaller in size. (about 20% smaller) Players may wanna check its placement after this adjustment.