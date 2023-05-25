- Updated underlying engine library to latest version
- This fixes some small issues like being able to launch the browser on Mac
- It also means we can have a splash screen!
- Settlers can no longer die due to food poisoning (there is still a happiness malus)
- Disabled beer tappers will no longer bring beer barrels to themselves
- Farmers are now responsible for harvesting crops, rather than Haulers
- Stonemasons are now responsible for placing pipes, rather than Haulers
Mountaincore update for 25 May 2023
Early Access 1.2.0
