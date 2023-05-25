 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 25 May 2023

Early Access 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11319635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated underlying engine library to latest version
  • This fixes some small issues like being able to launch the browser on Mac
  • It also means we can have a splash screen!
  • Settlers can no longer die due to food poisoning (there is still a happiness malus)
  • Disabled beer tappers will no longer bring beer barrels to themselves
  • Farmers are now responsible for harvesting crops, rather than Haulers
  • Stonemasons are now responsible for placing pipes, rather than Haulers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link