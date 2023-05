Share · View all patches · Build 11319594 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Dev Glitch here

fixed some bugs in-game

Fixed house collision bug

as the following image

added a Fullscreen option in the menu!

and fixed the glitch battle appearing in the early-game

as the following image

anyways, thanks for all the support!